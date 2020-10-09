Head to Head Survey: FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and Alimco Financial (NASDAQ:ALMC)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alimco Financial and FormFactor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FormFactor $589.46 million 3.59 $39.35 million $0.81 33.94

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A FormFactor 9.92% 12.84% 9.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of FormFactor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alimco Financial and FormFactor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FormFactor 0 2 7 0 2.78

FormFactor has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.62%. Given FormFactor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Summary

FormFactor beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FormFactor, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

