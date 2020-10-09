HedgeTrade Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00008300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $309.94 million and $893,700.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003823 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000651 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00030573 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,992,397 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

