HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.74 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $1,400.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,061.15 or 1.00216833 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001436 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00152735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 258,761,592 coins and its circulating supply is 258,626,442 coins. HempCoin's official website is hempcoin.org. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

