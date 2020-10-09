Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Insider Acquires $1,485,639.75 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 848,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,485,639.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,311,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,544,360.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 27,708 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $51,536.88.

Shares of HGBL opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Heritage Global Inc has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Heritage Global had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Heritage Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

