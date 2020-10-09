Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HGBL opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 36.25%.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; accounts receivable brokerage services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

