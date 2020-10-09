Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

HRTX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

HRTX stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%. The company had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2,443.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.