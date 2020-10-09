HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). HEXO reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in HEXO by 40.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,714,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 6,013,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 143.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 366.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 639,123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 16.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 708,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 101,460 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.