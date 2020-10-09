HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $306.00

Shares of HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 306 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.95), with a volume of 1250098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302 ($3.95).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

About HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

