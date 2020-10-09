Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.21.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.74 million, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

