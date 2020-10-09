Hochschild Mining’s (HCHDF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 21st. Peel Hunt raised Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

