HOMIHELP (HOMI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $368,961.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for approximately $9.30 or 0.00084092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $368,961.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00256205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00037936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00091565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.01524907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00158337 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com.

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

