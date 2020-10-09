Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE HPP opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $54,233,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,749,000 after buying an additional 1,986,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 106.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,098,000 after buying an additional 1,008,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,921,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,333,000 after buying an additional 890,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after buying an additional 813,709 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

