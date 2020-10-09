HUNT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.24 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One HUNT token can now be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $5.43 million and $4.24 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00256205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00037936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00091565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.01524907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00158337 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 312,110,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt.

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.