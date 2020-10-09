Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Receives $210.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.78.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. State Street Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after buying an additional 152,896 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,496.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 108,515 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,419,000 after buying an additional 106,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after buying an additional 99,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

