Hydro Protocol (HOT) Hits Market Cap of $3.90 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, DDEX, Ethfinex and HADAX. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $267,370.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.06 or 0.04849662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Bancor Network, Bgogo, Ethfinex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.