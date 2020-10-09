IBM (NYSE:IBM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

IBM (NYSE:IBM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.56 billion.IBM also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.58-2.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IBM from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IBM from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.13.

NYSE IBM opened at $131.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. IBM has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.12. The firm has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other IBM news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

