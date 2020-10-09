IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Tops One Day Volume of $1,359.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1,359.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, LBank, Kucoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.45 or 0.04873906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032025 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinTiger, OEX, Cashierest, DDEX, Allbit, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, LBank and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

