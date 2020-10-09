Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMVT. BidaskClub raised Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks raised Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Immunovant from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

