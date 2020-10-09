INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFJPY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut INFORMA PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of IFJPY opened at $11.20 on Friday. INFORMA PLC/S has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

INFORMA PLC/S Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

