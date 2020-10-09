Insider Selling: Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-A) SVP Sells 695 Shares of Stock

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-A) SVP Chabert Ralph E. De sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $48,427.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BF-A stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

