Insider Selling: Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells $425,062.17 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DCI stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.70. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.