Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Up 6.3%

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) shares shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $51.88. 853,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 577,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,684.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,038,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after acquiring an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 252,381 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 112,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,049 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

