Intercept Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 832 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 824% compared to the average volume of 90 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICPT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.57. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $2,760,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $64,128,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,501,192 shares of company stock worth $71,310,546 over the last ninety days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

