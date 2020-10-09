InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InterDigital’s global footprint, diverse product portfolio and ability to penetrate in different markets bode well. The company is poised to benefit from its enhanced core market capabilities and technologies related to sensors, user interface and video, backed by rapid 5G rollout. InterDigital is committed to pursuing strategic acquisitions to drive its product portfolio and boost organic growth. Such transactions support the company's financials and contribute to its long-term growth. However, continuous commercialization and licensing of technology projects weigh on its margins. The company faces intense competition from its rivals to improve product quality and customer service. High R&D expenses lead to escalated costs. Capitalized patent costs, rise in capital spending and decline in return on capital are other major headwinds.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IDCC. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of IDCC opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital Wireless has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,747.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $40,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 8.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 14.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

