International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.09.

NYSE IFF opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 124.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 286.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

