International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Now Covered by Analysts at BofA Securities

Research analysts at BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BofA Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

NYSE IFF opened at $116.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

