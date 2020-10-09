International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IP. BofA Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in International Paper by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in International Paper by 278.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1,068.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.