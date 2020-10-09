INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ITJTY stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. INTRUM AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

Get INTRUM AB/ADR alerts:

About INTRUM AB/ADR

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. It offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services. The company also provides payment services, such as reminder, payment guarantee, and VAT services; collection services consisting of debt collection, debt surveillance, and debt purchase services; and e-commerce services, including credit management, payment solutions, and collection services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for INTRUM AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTRUM AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.