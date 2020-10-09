Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period.

PGF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

