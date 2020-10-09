Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 8,128,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,181,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,667,000 after buying an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 269.6% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,747,000 after buying an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Invesco by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 824,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Invesco by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,001,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 780,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

