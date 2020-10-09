Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 196,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

