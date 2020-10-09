Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,943 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average daily volume of 1,131 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 83.0% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.93. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.