Investors Purchase Large Volume of GameStop Put Options (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 146,981 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,291% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,563 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $13,337,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 224,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,199,000.

NYSE:GME opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. GameStop has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

