Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IONS. BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

