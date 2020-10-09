Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) & Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:MBT) Head to Head Analysis

Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Iridium World Communications alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iridium World Communications and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.81%. Given Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock is more favorable than Iridium World Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iridium World Communications and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock $7.48 billion 1.05 $840.74 million $0.89 9.60

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Iridium World Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium World Communications and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 10.69% 129.45% 6.36%

Risk & Volatility

Iridium World Communications has a beta of 8.16, meaning that its stock price is 716% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock beats Iridium World Communications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iridium World Communications

There is no company description available for Iridium World Communications Ltd.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software. The company also provides cloud computing services, data analysis tools, cybersecurity systems, and intelligent IoT solutions for B2B clients; provides My MTS self care app, mobile music, mobile TV, and video-on demand; and owns eSport clubs and MTS online shop. In addition, it offers banking services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is a subsidiary of Sistema Public Joint-Stock Financial Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium World Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium World Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.