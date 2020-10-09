iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $160.12 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.09.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

