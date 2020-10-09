iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,861 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $65.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

