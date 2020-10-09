iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 89.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 56,415 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $18.08 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.