iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $18.08 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

