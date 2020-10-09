iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

