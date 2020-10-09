iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 206.6% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $86.96 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

