iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $198.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.66.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

