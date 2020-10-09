IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at CIBC

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IT Tech Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.23.

TFII stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. IT Tech Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

