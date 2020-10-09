Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPOF opened at $499.00 on Wednesday.

Get Japan Hotel REIT Investment alerts:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.