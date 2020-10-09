Japan Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Japan Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JREIF stock opened at $5,056.00 on Wednesday.

Get Japan Real Estate Investment alerts:

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.