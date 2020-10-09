Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $161.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 161,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,903,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.82 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

