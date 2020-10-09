Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) to Underperform

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS SVCBY opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.67.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $484.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.18 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 79.33% and a return on equity of 3.96%. On average, research analysts expect that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

