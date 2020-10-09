Jefferies Financial Group Increases Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $90.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCK. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Crown stock opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. Crown has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 8,022.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 501.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 1,421.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown by 69.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

