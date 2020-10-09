Jetcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $268,219.22 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $268,219.22 and $222,770.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.45 or 0.04873906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032025 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.