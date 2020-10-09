Jibrel Network Market Cap Reaches $3.72 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $2,120.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, Coinrail and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00041949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.30 or 0.04877132 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

JNT is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

